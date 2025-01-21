(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“These workshops are designed to help people of color access and increase the number and size of contracts they secure through the procurement process,” stated Rev. George Lamb, SBC Equity Element Group chair.

Boost Your Chances of Securing Contracts with San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with San Bernardino County, The San Bernardino County Equity Element Group (SBC Equity Element Group) has created a series designed to increase the number of minority-owned businesses that can access the millions of dollars in contracts the county will award this year.The goal of the event,“Empowering Minority-Owned Businesses: Your 101 Guide to Contract Bidding Success,” is to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to boost your chances in winning County contracts.“The SBC Equity Element Group is committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive San Bernardino County. These workshops are designed to help people of color access and increase the number and size of contracts obtained through the procurement process,” said Rev. George Lamb, chair of the SBC Equity Element Group.Workshop Objectives:1.Understanding and Managing ePro : Attendees will learn how to register, manage their vendor accounts, reset credentials, and navigate the ePro system to search for open bids.2.Review Bid Proposals and Ask Questions: The workshop will cover County bid request templates, completion of the Local Vendor Self-Certification Form, and strategies for effectively posting questions to clarify bid requirements.3.Respond to Bids Successfully: Participants will master creating and submitting precise quotes in ePro while avoiding common pitfalls.4.Businesses can register online with ePro at the Purchasing Department website at: vendor-registration/Register for the workshop at a time and location that works best for you.Tuesday, February 4, 4 p.m.–7 p.m. San Bernardino County Government Center 385 N Arrowhead Ave, San Bernardino, CA( ).Thursday, February 6, 4 p.m.–7 p.m. San Bernardino County Children and Family Services, 15020 Palmdale Rd, Victorville, CA 92392( ).Wednesday, February 12, 4 p.m.–7 p.m. San Bernardino County Children and Family Services, 9518 E. 9th St. Rancho Cucamonga, CA( )Additional information will be available from the San Bernardino County Departments of:.Workforce Development:.Economic Development:.Purchasing Department: getting-started/#procurement“We are committed to increasing the number of local and minority-owned businesses contracting with San Bernardino County,” said San Bernardino County Director of Purchasing, Pete Mendoza.“Seize the chance to empower your business and improve your bidding skills,” said Rev. Lamb.For more information, please contact Sandra Abarca at (909) 387-4261.For additional information about the SBC Equity Element Group, contact ....About The San Bernardino County Equity Element GroupThe SBC Equity Element Group's mission is to identify and address systemic inequities within San Bernardino County. It focuses on creating a more just and equitable society for all residents, particularly Black residents and people of color. The Group strives to dismantle barriers, promote inclusivity, and empower marginalized communities through data-driven strategies and community-centered solutions. We believe thatEquity Elevates Everyone.

