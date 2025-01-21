Trump's inaugural statements confirm his ongoing desire to end wars, broker peace

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's inaugural remarks about his intention to end all wars and position himself as a peacemaker align with the positions he expressed during his election campaign.



This perspective was shared by John Herbst, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine and current Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, in a comment to Ukrinform.



“Trump has been making similar remarks as a presidential candidate for some time,” the explained.



He elaborated that had often discussed the possibility of negotiating an agreement between Israel and Hamas concerning hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. Additionally, he reiterated the importance of ending Russia's conflict with Ukraine.



The expert agreed that Trump's election victory played a role in the agreement between Israel and Hamas, as the group's leadership likely feared more aggressive actions from him.



On the topic of Ukraine, Herbst mentioned that members of Trump's team had already proposed “several conditions that they think will form the foundation for a potential deal.” Specifically, the former ambassador pointed out that these conditions involve concessions from both the Kremlin and Ukraine.

MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109110978