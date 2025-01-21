(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Metal Machining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 16.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, US, Germany, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled Amada Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jet Edge Inc., JTEKT Corp., Komaspec, Matsu Manufacturing Inc., Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., Okuma Corp, Otter Tail Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

The Metal Machining Market is experiencing significant trends in machine tools, CNC technology, and automation. Machinists are leveraging advanced CNC lathes, CNC laser machines, and specialized machines for metal cutting. The adoption of Industry 4.0, IoT, and Big Data Analytics is driving profitability and productivity increases. Vendors like HireCNC, NUM, and Synthesis offer comprehensive data and reliable market analysis to help businesses make informed vendor selections. Advancements in CNC technology, such as Teach-In and FlexiumPro CNC platform, enable precision and accuracy improvement. Innovative cutting tools and smart machines optimize performance and reduce waste. Sectors like automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial manufacturing benefit from these advancements. However, high initial costs and fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges for small and medium-sized businesses. The market landscape includes key players like Codesys V3 PLC, ARM CPU, and various vendors of metal cutting tools, handheld devices, saws, grinders, shears, and specialized machines. The lathe machines segment dominates the market, with the automotive sector driving mass production. Grinding machines, including surface grinders, cylindrical machine grinders, and cutter grinders, are also in high demand for gearboxes, disk brakes, and other industrial machinery applications. Cross-border trade is expected to grow as businesses seek cost savings and access to specialized equipment.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in industrial machinery, including compressors, pumps, robots, and machine tools, is revolutionizing the metal machining industry. IoT enables these machines to transmit critical operating data, such as temperature, pressure, stress, and health and performance, in real-time over IP to a control room or device. This data enhances machinery efficiency, reduces downtime, prolongs machine life, and enhances process safety. The global metal machining market will experience significant growth due to the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled industrial machinery during the forecast period.

The Metal Machining Market is a significant sector, encompassing machine tools, machinists, CNC technology, and various tools and equipment for metal cutting. Challenges include high initial costs, fluctuating raw materials, and the need for automation and profitability in production facilities. CNC lathes, CNC laser machines, and specialized machines like saws, grinders, and shears are crucial. Vendors like HireCNC, NUM, and Synthesis offer comprehensive data for accurate market analysis. Industry 4.0, IoT, and big data analytics are driving advancements, with smart cutting tools and real-time quality assurance improving efficiency, waste reduction, and product quality. Sectors like automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial manufacturing benefit from these innovations. Vendor selection is key for reliable data and performance optimization. Market sectors include automotive, aerospace, construction, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, military equipment, and transport machinery. Cross-border trade is also a growing trend. The metal machining market is influenced by the volatility in the prices of key raw materials, including iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, copper, and brass. This instability impacts the production costs for metal machining service providers, leading many to enter long-term contracts with suppliers to mitigate the effects of price fluctuations. However, smaller players in the market, such as SMEs and small metal fabricators, often lack the purchasing power to secure such contracts, making them more vulnerable to price changes. The significant shifts in raw material prices have been a notable factor in the growth of the global metal machining market.

This metal machining market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Automotive

1.2 Construction

1.3 Aerospace 1.4 Others



2.1 Laser cutting machine

2.2 Plasma cutting machine

2.3 Flame cutting machine 2.4 Waterjet cutting machines



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The automotive segment holds a substantial share in the global metal machining market, accounting for a significant number of metal part applications. The automotive industry's demand for metal parts is driven by their usage in various vehicle components such as chassis, fuel delivery systems, motors, engines, batteries, alternators, brake systems, and fuel systems. Rapid urbanization and population growth fuel the demand for personal mobility solutions, leading to an increase in passenger car sales. Government initiatives, like the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, promote electric vehicle adoption, driving electric vehicle sales. Major automotive manufacturers are expanding globally, increasing demand for metal machining products to produce vehicle parts and components, fueling the growth of the global metal machining market. For instance, Toyota Motors plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in India by 30%, and Volkswagen Group's vehicle delivery figures increased by 12% year-on-year. The growing demand for electric and traditional vehicles will continue to drive the automotive industry and, consequently, the metal machining market.

The metal machining market encompasses a comprehensive range of machine tools and equipment used for cutting, shaping, and finishing metal components. Machinists utilize various tools such as CNC lathes, milling machines, saws, grinders, shears, and specialized machines to manufacture metal parts for various industries. The integration of technology, including E and P systems, Industry 4.0, and automation, has significantly increased profitability and production efficiency in metal machining. The advent of 3D printing has also disrupted traditional manufacturing methods, offering new possibilities for customization and rapid prototyping. Metal cutting tools, handheld devices, and metal components are integral components of this dynamic industry.

The Metal Machining Market encompasses a wide range of machine tools and processes used to manufacture metal components. Machinists utilize CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology, including CNC lathes and CNC laser machines, to create precise and efficient metal parts. E & P (Engineering and Procurement) industries, as well as sectors like automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial manufacturing, heavily rely on metal machining for mass production and quality assurance. Advancements in technology, such as Industry 4.0, IoT (Internet of Things), Big data analytics, and automation, are driving the market forward. Innovative cutting tools and smart machines offer improvements in efficiency, waste reduction, product quality, and productivity. Vendor analysis is crucial for small & medium-sized businesses seeking to make informed decisions on CNC technology, including CNC machines, handheld devices, saws, grinders, shears, and specialized machines. Market sectors like automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing are major consumers of metal machining services. Comprehensive data and reliable information are essential for vendors and businesses to make accurate market assessments and vendor selections. Key trends include the integration of CNC technology, Codesys V3 PLC, ARM CPU, and FlexiumPro CNC platform, as well as the adoption of teach-T and HireCNC services. The market landscape is diverse, with various sectors, machine types, and technologies shaping the competitive landscape. Synthesis of comprehensive data and accurate market insights is vital for businesses to optimize performance, improve accuracy, and increase productivity. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as 3D printing and CNC technology, are transforming the metal machining industry. Despite high initial costs and fluctuating raw materials, the potential for profitability and the need for precision and quality make the metal machining market an essential component of various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Automotive



Construction



Aerospace

Others

Type



Laser Cutting Machine



Plasma Cutting Machine



Flame Cutting Machine

Waterjet Cutting Machines

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

