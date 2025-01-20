Urban Studies: Doing Research When Every City Is Different

In Canada, urban studies is just over 50 years old. In this respect, the field is still in the process of defining itself. (Shutterstock)

Author: Meg Holden

Urban studies is sometimes considered a loosely defined interdisciplinary academic domain, lacking the scientific rigour needed to understand cities .

In Canada, urban studies is a little more than 50 years old; a young field, by scientific standards. This begs the question: does urban studies provide an introduction to cities in general for university students? Or is it, instead, the basis of a distinctively Canadian way to understand our cities and urbanity?

As director of the Villes Régions Monde (VMR) (Cities Regions World) network, a Québec-based of urban studies researchers, and as director of the Urban Studies Program at Simon Fraser University, we brought together 23 colleagues to craft an edited volume, published in English and French: Crossing Paths Crossing Perspectives: Urban Studies in British Columbia and Quebec .

We compared the past decade of research in urban studies in Québec and in British Columbia. The project was guided by three objectives that allow us to respond to the question of how to define urban studies in Canada.

This article is part of our series, 'Our cities from the past to the future.' Urban life is going through many transformations, each with cultural, economic, social and political implications. To shed light on these diverse issues, La Conversation Canada and The Conversation Canada are inviting researchers to discuss the current state of our cities.

Structuring research through funding

Our first objective was to to create an encounter between francophone and anglophone urban studies in Canada, connecting different scholarly traditions and cultures across the country. Above and beyond the differences between Québec and B.C. - and more specifically, those of the cities of Montréal and Vancouver - is there common ground in urban studies?

The book begins by showing the importance and influence of funding sources and networks: these structure and guide research, and explain in part the substantive research that gets published. The existence of the Villes Régions Monde network, which offers funding through the Fonds québécois de recherche société et culture to a membership of more than 70 researchers across Québec, and the absence of an equivalent in other Canadian provinces, is a case in point.

The city offers a different perspective at various crossroads. (Courtesy of Dionne Co), Author provided (no reuse)

Whereas urban studies has existed as an undergraduate program option since the 1970s at certain universities in Québec, it's grown rapidly over the past 25 years in anglophone Canada, including at York, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University.

This evolution is part of ensuring secondary and post-secondary pathways are better aligned with the job market. A symposium on the book, published in June 2024 in the Journal of Canadian Studies , offers additional reflections on the meaning of urban studies in Canada.

Empirical research, theoretical development

Despite the differences between B.C. and Québec, the book demonstrates the empirical nature of urban studies in Canada. Unlike urban studies in France, the U.K. and Brazil, urban studies in Canada is more focused on pragmatically addressing urban trends and their consequences, rather than developing theories to explain these phenomena.

Theoretical research tends to have a higher status in academia, but empirical research is in high demand by decision-makers. This raises the question: what would it mean for urban researchers in Canada to become more theoretical? Would we lose our capacity to influence decision-making?

While the empirical side of urban studies research tends to diminish credibility in the eyes of the so-called classical disciplines due to the absence of a strong theoretical foundation, the book shows how claiming shared space between disciplines helps urban research respond to contemporary urban challenges.

After all, contemporary urban challenges do not respect disciplinary boundaries; more often than not, they have multiple sociological, economic and geographical dimensions, among others. What this interdisciplinarity concedes in terms of disrepect for disciplinary boundaries, it gains in terms of distinctive research opportunities.

Stories of place, told in a non-traditional format, can offer a new way of dealing with truths and the pointed questions they raise. Courtesy of Dionne Co, Author provided (no reuse)

In fact, another aim of this project was to counter the“extroversion” of urban studies practice in Canada, in the sense of extroversion explained in this article in The Conversation on universities in Africa.

A more introverted approach may be needed for the possibility of a distinctively Canadian theory and practice of urban studies. In the era of reconciliation, the necessity of opening doors to other forms of knowledge and understanding invites urbanists to decolonize our understanding of Canadian cities. Kamala Todd, one of the authors to our book, offers an explanation of her Indigenous approach to urban research:

Foster dialogue

By the same token, this book - that we intentionally pursued as a bilingual project - demonstrated the difficulties of simultaneous publication in two languages, as well as the need to do so in order to encourage and value meaningful encounters and dialogue .

The limits of translation soon became apparent. They called into question the use, within different languages, of distinct terms to describe the same idea.

It's necessary to foster encounters between French and English urban studies in Canada. Courtesy of Dionne Co, Author provided (no reuse)

If our book shows that, in academic terms, urban studies is a field of scholarly transgression, it also highlights the specific potential within urban studies research to generate grounded and contextualized urban understandings.

The format of this book itself is witness to this potential: our third aim was to situate the work in opposition to dominant academic publishing practices. Effectively, the book does not present any new results: “Crossing Paths presents no original research.”

Comparative view of urban gardens in Montréal and Vancouver, created from photos and walks in these places. (Courtesy of Dionne Co), Author provided (no reuse)

Or, at least, the novelty of what the volume offers does not conform to the normal expectations of academic research. Yet, against the current of an exponential growth in the number of articles published , we opted to step back and initiate an encounter between authors, asking instead for an expression of the comparative urban dynamics at play in Montréal and in Vancouver, in the style they saw fit.

Such a perspective is rarely accorded value in contemporary research. And yet, is it not important for researchers to ask themselves, and one another, how we do research, and how this effects our understanding of urban systems, on the one hand, and the evolution of urban studies research, on the other?

Illustrating urban studies

Drawings in our book by Dionne Co highlight how artistic representations can both communicate and provide a new understanding of urban phenomena. The illustrator explains:

Crossing Paths Crossing Perspectives shows that, far from being limited to an academic discipline, urban studies is a specific way of analyzing urban spaces in Canada. The book underlines a number of new frontiers and intersections to be situated and transgressed, new dialogues to be initiated across languages and graphic representations. And finally, it shows the need to exchange knowledge old and new.

This article was originally published in French