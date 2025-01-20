Baker Tilly Foundation Grants Wishes In Annual Giving Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHICAGO, January 20, 2025 /3BL/ - The Baker Tilly Foundation announces the 15 recipients of its eighth annual Baker Tilly Wishes – a program driven by team member nominations, empowers not-for-profit organizations with $10,000 donations.

"Our team members are the heart of our firm's giving programs,” Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said.“Through Wishes, we can make meaningful contributions to the organizations that are changing lives every day and supporting causes that truly matter to our people and their communities.”

This year's 15 recipients include the following not-for-profit organizations from coast to coast:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Out of the Darkness Walk – New York, New York

Bo's Place – Houston, Texas

Camp Fatima of New Jersey Inc – Harrison, New Jersey

Elixir Fund, Inc. – Pompton Plains, New Jersey

Family and Youth Initiative Inc (DCFYI) – Washington, D.C.

Joyful Readers, Inc. – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Little Giraffe Foundation Ltd. – Mount Prospect, Illinois

Logan's Heart and Smiles – Madison, Wisconsin

Long Island Cares, Inc. – Hauppauge, New York

Love for our Elders – Cleveland, Ohio

MISS Foundation – Austin, Texas

Our Neighbors' Table – Amesbury, Massachusetts

Rebuild Upstate – Greenville, South Carolina

Sail Beyond Cancer USA, Inc. – South Burlington, Vermont

The Sunday LOVE Project – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Baker Tilly Wishes focuses on the three pillars of the Baker Tilly Foundation: education, health and wellness and human services. The program is part of the firm's broader annual holiday giving, which embraces causes supported by team members in their communities and includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift credit to bestow on a not-for-profit organization of their choice.

