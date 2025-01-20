Alex Perryman And Alexander Rea Join Antea Group UK

(MENAFN- 3BL) LEEDS, United Kingdom, January 20, 2025 /3BL/ - Antea Group UK is excited to announce the addition of Alex Perryman and Alex Rea to our Water Services team. Both bring extensive water experience to the firm, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional environmental planning solutions and transactional flood risk due diligence to our clients.

Alex Perryman, appointed as Senior Client Director of Water Services, has over 20 years of consulting experience and is renowned for his expertise in flood risk assessments, drainage strategies, physical climate risk assessments, environmental impact assessments and GIS. With a strong emphasis on delivering comprehensive water-related solutions, Alex has successfully managed both small and large-scale projects nationally and internationally, providing strong commercial advice and technical delivery, ensuring sustainable and effective outcomes for clients.

Alexander Rea joins the firm as a Senior Flood Risk and Drainage Consultant with extensive experience developing comprehensive drainage strategies, nutrient neutrality and physical climate change risk assessments for private and public sector clients across the UK. His proficiency encompasses designing sustainable drainage systems for various high-profile projects, including residential, commercial, and, more recently, battery storage and solar farms. Alexander has proactively immersed himself in detailed drainage modelling, enhancing his capability to deliver complex and effective drainage solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and overcome constrained environmental challenges.

"In the face of climate change, the importance of flood risk assessments and drainage consulting for development activities cannot be overstated. They are essential in identifying potential flood-prone areas and ensuring sustainable designs that protect both lives and properties,” says Paul Dowson, Environmental Planning Practice Leader at Antea Group UK.“With the addition of Alex Perryman and Alexander Rea to our team, we have strengthened our water risk management capabilities furthering our mission to provide comprehensive and effective environmental planning services to our clients.”

