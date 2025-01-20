Diabetic Nephropathy Market To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diabetic Nephropathy Forecast

DelveInsight's Nephropathy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Diabetic Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Nephropathy market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Diabetic Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Diabetic Nephropathy market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report:

.The Diabetic Nephropathy market size was valued ~USD 2,800 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In December 2024, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing first-in-class medicines that modulate the melanocortin receptor system, has announced the topline results from the BREAKOUT study. The BREAKOUT study is a Phase IIb, multicenter, open-label, prospective trial investigating the efficacy of BREmelanotide in Diabetic Kidney Disease. The study aimed to assess the reduction of urinary protein and the maintenance of podocyte density and function. The BREAKOUT Study (BMT-701) included 16 patients with confirmed Type 2 diabetic nephropathy and a UP/Cr ratio greater than 1000 mg/gm, with 8 patients completing the six-month treatment regimen at multiple U.S. sites. Patients were administered bremelanotide subcutaneously twice daily, along with the maximum tolerated dose of renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors and followed up throughout the study.

.Throughout the forecast period (2024–2034), pipeline candidates like VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid), VX-548, LX9211, and others are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the diabetic neuropathy market size.

.Emerging therapies, including LX9211, VX-548, Engenesis/VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid), and sublingual Cannabidiol (CBD), are anticipated to launch in various regions within the 7MM countries during the forecast period.

.In 2023, the United States held the largest market size for diabetic neuropathy in the 7MM, capturing approximately 80% of the market share, surpassing the EU4, the UK, and Japan.

.According to the American Diabetes Association, chronic diabetic sensory polyneuropathy (DSPN) is the most prevalent type of diabetic neuropathy, representing approximately 75% of all cases.

.In the 7MM, the United States represented the largest share of diabetic neuropathy cases, comprising approximately 60% of the diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023.

.Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetic neuropathy, while Spain had the lowest.

.In 2023, the highest number of type-specific cases of diabetic neuropathy in the 7MM were recorded for peripheral diabetic neuropathy, and this number is expected to rise by 2034.

.Key Diabetic Nephropathy Companies: AstraZeneca, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Don-A ST, MThera Pharma , Grünenthal, Averitas Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, and others

.Key Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies: MEDI7352, NB-01, DA-9801, QUTENZA (capsaicin), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate), Engensis (VM202), Suzetrigine (VX-548), VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, and others

.The Diabetic Nephropathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of Diabetic Nephropathy increases significantly with age

Diabetic Nephropathy Overview

Diabetic nephropathy is a serious kidney-related complication of diabetes, characterized by damage to the blood vessels in the kidneys due to prolonged high blood sugar levels. This condition leads to a gradual decline in kidney function and can result in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) if not managed properly. Early signs of diabetic nephropathy include the presence of protein in the urine (albuminuria) and elevated blood pressure. Risk factors for developing this condition include poor glycemic control, hypertension, and a family history of kidney disease. Management focuses on controlling blood sugar and blood pressure levels, as well as lifestyle changes and medications to slow the progression of kidney damage.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report



Diabetic Nephropathy Market

The dynamics of the Diabetic Nephropathy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Nephropathy in the 7MM

.Prevalent Cases of Painful Diabetic Nephropathy in the 7MM

.Treated Cases of Diabetic Nephropathy in the 7MM

Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiological Insights

Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies and Key Companies

.MEDI7352: AstraZeneca

.NB-01/ DA-9801: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals/ Don-A ST/ MThera Pharma

.QUTENZA (capsaicin): Grünenthal/Averitas Pharma

.TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate): Daiichi Sankyo

.Engensis (VM202): Helixmith

.Suzetrigine (VX-548): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

.VM202: Helixmith

.LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

.GRC 17536: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

.Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

.CBD: Pure Green

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers

.Diabetic Nephropathy is a complex disorder, efforts have been made by researchers and scientific professionals to improve the understanding of the pathogenesis and diagnosis of this condition.

.Treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy has improved significantly in recent years with the availability of several safe and effective therapies. Several consensus guidelines have been created to further assist in the management of Diabetic Nephropathy patients.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Unmet Needs

.Challenges in diagnosis

.Development of novel therapies

.Limitations in gene therapy

.Poor disease understanding

.Clinical biomarkers

Scope of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Diabetic Nephropathy Companies: AstraZeneca, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Don-A ST, MThera Pharma, Grünenthal, Averitas Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Helixmith, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, and others

.Key Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies: MEDI7352, NB-01, DA-9801, QUTENZA (capsaicin), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate), Engensis (VM202), Suzetrigine (VX-548), VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, and others

.Diabetic Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Nephropathy current marketed and Diabetic Nephropathy emerging therapies

.Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Nephropathy market drivers and Diabetic Nephropathy market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Nephropathy

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Nephropathy

4. Diabetic Nephropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Nephropathy

9. Diabetic Nephropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Nephropathy Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Nephropathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Nephropathy Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Nephropathy Appendix

18. Diabetic Nephropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

