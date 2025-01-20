Inventhelp Inventor Develops Electrical Power Generation System (CNC-5050)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative way to generate electrical power on busy highways for recharging electric vehicles," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the TURNER TURBINE. My green design would generate electricity in a quiet and efficient manner without polluting the environment."

The invention provides an effective way to generate electrical power using vehicle movement on busy roads and highways. In doing so, it helps reduce the cost of power production. It also can be used to recharge electric vehicles. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for governmental agencies, electric companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-5050, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

