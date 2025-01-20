Rajasthan Speaker Reaches Back To Jaipur, Health Stable

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani (77) on Monday suddenly fell ill in Patna and was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after complaining of chest pain. However, his condition is stated to be stable now.

After being discharged from the hospital, Devnani flew back to Jaipur on a special flight around 6 p.m. He was treated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC) within PMCH, where heart-related tests were conducted.

Although angiography was recommended, he declined the procedure, citing a previous angiography conducted last year.

He left the hospital at approximately 5:15 p.m., stating that his health was fine and attributing his discomfort to acidity.

"I came for medication, and I am heading back to Rajasthan," he said.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the hospital around 4:30 p.m. to check on Devnani. IGIC Director Dr. Sunil Kumar confirmed Devnani's stable condition and reiterated that further treatment would be pursued in Jaipur.

Devnani had travelled to Patna to attend the two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference, inaugurated by Om Birla. His health deteriorated during the event and he was promptly taken to the hospital.

Dr. I.S. Thakur, Superintendent of PMCH, stated that Devnani was referred to the IGIC for further evaluation and is currently in good health.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Nandkishore Yadav clarified that Devnani experienced chest pain and gas-related issues in the morning but did not suffer a heart attack.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey added that doctors conducted all necessary heart-related tests, which returned normal results.

"There is no indication of a heart attack, and his condition is now normal," Pandey said.

A team of heart specialists from Jaipur was sent to Patna to oversee the treatment of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

The team included Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College and Senior Cardiologist, along with Dr. Girdhar Goyal, Additional Superintendent of SMS Hospital, and a nursing staff member.

They travelled to Patna via a special plane, assessed Devnani's condition, and later accompanied him back to Jaipur.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar had received updates on Devnani's health from Patna and decided to send the medical team for his care.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said, "Vasudev Devnani has always been proactive about his health. He walks five kilometres daily and often encourages others to maintain an active lifestyle. He had no prior illness.