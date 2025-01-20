Kuwait Discovers Hydrocarbon Materials Of Commercial Quantities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The KOC said in a statement to KUNA that the discovery is the latest of a series of continuous discoveries, solidifying the State of Kuwait's status as a major producer of oil and in the region, in implementation of the exploration strategy in Kuwait's maritime region.

It added that tests at Al-Zubair geological trap (the Cretaceous period) at the well Jlaiaa-2 revealed forecast feasible productivity.

Stretching across a 74-sq-km plot of land, it harbors 800 million barrels of medium-density oil free from hydrogen sulfur gas with low proportion of carbon dioxide, in addition to 600 billion standard cubic feet of the associate gas, some 950 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The discovery is a significant addition to the hydrocarbon materials in the State of Kuwait, the statement said, indicating that it would boost forecasts of more of such discoveries dating back to the same period, noting that Al-Jlaiaa field was the second one in the current exploration plan after the discovery of Al-Nokhaza maritime field in July 2024. (end)

