Somali-Russian Talks To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Somali Deputy Foreign Minister Isaak Mohamud Mursal and Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who is currently visiting Somalia, discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
Issues of common interest were also discussed during the meeting.
