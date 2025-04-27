Crowd Mowed Down At Vancouver Festival Leaves Several Dead

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Several people were killed and many others injured after a car drove into a crowd attending a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening, according to authorities. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene following distress calls reporting a vehicle travelling at high speed into a densely populated area.

Police officials stated that the driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident shortly after the crash. No information has yet been released regarding any potential motive, but investigators confirmed that the incident is being treated as a criminal investigation rather than a traffic accident. Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer said that the case was still in the early stages of evidence gathering and that specialists from the Major Crime Section were leading the inquiry.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and horror as the vehicle, a dark-coloured SUV, mounted the pavement and struck festival-goers. According to accounts from bystanders, some individuals were thrown several metres through the air upon impact. Several festival tents and stalls were destroyed in the aftermath, and personal belongings were scattered across the road.

Medical teams were on the scene within minutes. Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed that hospitals across the city had activated mass casualty protocols. Dr. Sara Turner, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Vancouver General Hospital, stated that at least 14 people were brought in for treatment, with injuries ranging from fractures and internal bleeding to critical head trauma. She noted that several patients required emergency surgery overnight.

The Vancouver International Street Festival, an annual event drawing thousands of attendees, had been underway for most of the day without incident. Organisers had coordinated with municipal authorities for road closures and pedestrian-only zones. Following the attack, the remainder of the festival was immediately cancelled, and authorities urged residents to stay clear of the downtown area while investigations continued.

Mayor Ken Sim addressed the city late on Saturday night, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.“Vancouver is mourning tonight,” he said.“We are a city known for its kindness and inclusivity. Acts of violence like this do not represent who we are.” He confirmed that flags at all municipal buildings would be lowered to half-mast in memory of those who lost their lives.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to public safety. They reassured citizens that the driver acted alone and that there was no evidence at this stage suggesting ties to organised extremist groups. Chief Palmer said,“While we are keeping all possibilities open, preliminary information suggests this was an isolated act.”

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, pending charges and formal identification processes. Police disclosed that the suspect has a known history of mental health issues and past minor offences but no record of violent crime. Officials have ordered a comprehensive psychological assessment as part of their ongoing probe.

The area around Granville Street, where the festival was being held, remained cordoned off overnight as forensic teams conducted a detailed sweep. Investigators were seen marking tire tracks and collecting debris, while drone footage was utilised to document the broader layout of the scene. Specialists are also reviewing extensive CCTV footage from businesses along the route.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement expressing shock and sadness over the incident, noting that his thoughts were with everyone affected. He praised the swift response of first responders, saying,“Their courage and professionalism undoubtedly prevented further loss of life.”

The Canadian Red Cross has set up an emergency contact centre to assist families searching for loved ones. Authorities have encouraged those who attended the festival and may have witnessed the crash to come forward, particularly anyone with mobile phone recordings that could assist the investigation.

Psychologists have warned of the psychological toll such public tragedies can have, not only on direct victims but also on witnesses and the wider community. Dr. Kevin Moreau, a trauma specialist at the University of British Columbia, stressed the importance of providing mental health support, highlighting that mass casualty events often leave long-lasting emotional scars.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of sympathy and solidarity, with residents sharing information about counselling services and blood donation centres. Public gatherings to honour the victims are being planned for Sunday evening, with a vigil scheduled to be held at Jack Poole Plaza.

While Vancouver has generally been regarded as one of the safest cities in North America, this incident has reignited conversations about pedestrian safety measures during large-scale events. City officials indicated that an internal review would examine whether additional protective infrastructure, such as bollards or mobile barriers, could have mitigated the impact of such an attack.

