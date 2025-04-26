Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Third Round Of Indirect Iranus Nuclear Talks Begins In Muscat

2025-04-26 03:11:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began today, April 26, in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, Azernews reports, citing Iranian media.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation is led by Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs.

During this round, technical experts from both sides are also expected to hold talks on key issues. The discussions focus on the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran and the status of Iran's nuclear program.

The previous, second round of indirect talks took place on April 19, also in Muscat, with the same senior officials representing both nations. That session was facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

The dialogue between Tehran and Washington initially resumed on April 12, with indirect discussions on Iran's nuclear program also held in Muscat. According to reports, the talks were described as constructive and conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

