403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Timberwolves Edge Lakers with 116-104 Victory to Take Series Lead
(MENAFN) The Minnesota Timberwolves triumphed 116-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, seizing a 2-1 advantage in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Jaden McDaniels spearheaded the Timberwolves' effort with 30 points and 5 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards added 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to help secure the win.
LeBron James led the Lakers with a stellar 38-point performance, marking an NBA milestone as the oldest player to score over 35 points in a playoff game at age 40.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.
NBA Playoff Results: Magic, Bucks, and Timberwolves Take Key Wins
Orlando Magic 95, Boston Celtics 93
Celtics lead series 2-1
Milwaukee Bucks 117, Indiana Pacers 101
Pacers lead series 2-1
Minnesota Timberwolves 116, Los Angeles Lakers 104
Timberwolves lead series 2-1
Jaden McDaniels spearheaded the Timberwolves' effort with 30 points and 5 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards added 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to help secure the win.
LeBron James led the Lakers with a stellar 38-point performance, marking an NBA milestone as the oldest player to score over 35 points in a playoff game at age 40.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.
NBA Playoff Results: Magic, Bucks, and Timberwolves Take Key Wins
Orlando Magic 95, Boston Celtics 93
Celtics lead series 2-1
Milwaukee Bucks 117, Indiana Pacers 101
Pacers lead series 2-1
Minnesota Timberwolves 116, Los Angeles Lakers 104
Timberwolves lead series 2-1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment