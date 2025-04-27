Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Timberwolves Edge Lakers with 116-104 Victory to Take Series Lead

2025-04-27 03:15:31
(MENAFN) The Minnesota Timberwolves triumphed 116-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, seizing a 2-1 advantage in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Jaden McDaniels spearheaded the Timberwolves' effort with 30 points and 5 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards added 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to help secure the win.

LeBron James led the Lakers with a stellar 38-point performance, marking an NBA milestone as the oldest player to score over 35 points in a playoff game at age 40.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

NBA Playoff Results: Magic, Bucks, and Timberwolves Take Key Wins

Orlando Magic 95, Boston Celtics 93

Celtics lead series 2-1

Milwaukee Bucks 117, Indiana Pacers 101

Pacers lead series 2-1

Minnesota Timberwolves 116, Los Angeles Lakers 104

Timberwolves lead series 2-1

