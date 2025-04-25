Selector Identified By Gartner® As A Representative Vendor In The 2025 Market Guide For Event Intelligence Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Selector's inclusion in the Market Guide reflects the company's focus on delivering impactful AI-driven capabilities that enable IT teams to reduce data complexity, accelerate root cause analysis, and automate remediation, resulting in faster resolution times and reduced manual effort. With capabilities designed to support decision-making, accelerate troubleshooting, and automate response, Selector enables organizations to move beyond traditional monitoring toward intelligent, action-oriented operations.

"We believe this recognition by Gartner underscores Selector's unique capability to translate advanced AI into tangible operational outcomes," said Kannan Kothandaraman, Co-Founder and CEO of Selector. "Our focus on real-world results, such as reducing event noise, accelerating problem resolution, and enabling intuitive AI-driven interactions through solutions like Selector Copilot, continues to set us apart in a crowded marketplace."

According to the Gartner Market Guide, "for many years, [Event Intelligence Solutions] have had topology capabilities, advanced analytics, and AI. Notably, they now increasingly include the ability to ingest cross-domain events from third-party tools into their solution." The guide recommends that I&O leaders should "deliver value with EIS by avoiding the generic promises and hype of AI and instead focusing on value-based and well-defined use cases to augment, accelerate and automate IT operations."

Selector stands out in the EIS market with its advanced AI capabilities, including Selector Copilot, which uses large language models (LLMs) and generative AI to offer natural language incident summaries and actionable recommendations. Selector's platform seamlessly integrates into existing IT ecosystems, consolidating cross-domain visibility and enabling automated responses for hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments.

"Selector is dedicated to empowering our customers with solutions that directly address operational complexity and enhance the efficiency of IT teams," said Nitin Kumar, CTO and Co-Founder of Selector. "We remain deeply committed to ongoing innovation, helping organizations achieve unprecedented levels of operational excellence."

Gartner, Market Guide for Event Intelligence Solutions, 10 March 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Selector

Selector is an AIOps solution that gives the world's largest companies complete visibility and intelligence into their highly complex networks, infrastructure, and applications. Leading telecommunications companies, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises across various industries utilize the company's technology to ensure their networks are up and running, generating revenue. It achieves this by eliminating 90% of the repair time teams spend manually identifying the origins of incidents and outages. Selector's AI engine interfaces directly with its industry-first network large language model (NLM) to autonomously sort through enormous volumes of data, making troubleshooting instantaneous. Now, for the first time, network teams can have real-time conversations in human language with all their data across warehouses and tooling, fixing issues exponentially faster.

Media Contact:

Stephen Ochs

[email protected]

SOURCE Selector