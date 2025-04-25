U.S. News & World Report Nationwide Survey Names Watercrest Myrtle Beach A Best Assisted Living Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 450,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. To be recognized as one of the 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations earned a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team. U.S. News recognizes communities that have excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

For 2025, U.S. News & World Report has added High-Performing Emblems as an additional recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care achieved high-performing emblems in the categories of Assisted Living: Food and Dining and Feels Like Home. Watercrest Myrtle Beach also received notably high ratings in care services, activities and enrichment, staff and management, safety, and value.

"Watercrest Myrtle Beach has once again achieved the honor and distinction of the best in senior living by U.S. News and World Report, one of the nation's most esteemed organizations," says Marc Vorkapich , principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "To be named Best Assisted Living Community, and to be amongst the nation's top tier providers in services offered, is truly a testament to the world-class care and exceptional experiences provided to our seniors at Watercrest Myrtle Beach."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

