Department Of Meteorology Expects Hot, Hazy Weather With Scattered Clouds
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes relatively hot to hot at places daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty at places at times with scattered clouds to partly cloudy, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southeasterly to easterly 5-15 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly to 6-16 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 1-3 ft, rising to 4 ft at times.
Offshore, will be 2-4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4-9 km / 3 km or less at places at first.
Offshore, it will be 4-8 km / 3 km or less at places at times.
