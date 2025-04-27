Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Says Every Indian Seething With Anger, Assures Justice To Victims


2025-04-27 03:13:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Sunday that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those involved in the conspiracy will be served the most stringent punishment, asserting that the victims will receive justice.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi said the solidarity of Indians in the war against terrorism is the country's biggest strength.

He said his heart is in deep pain and every Indian is seething with anger over the terror strike that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Modi said the incident reflected the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their mentors at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, tourism was seeing a record surge, democracy was turning stronger and new opportunities were being created for the youth.

Enemies of the country and Kashmir did not like it, he said, adding that they wanted the Valley to be destroyed again.

He said,“In the war against terrorism, the unity of the country, the solidarity of 140 crore Indians, is our biggest strength.”

The world is watching that India is speaking in one voice against the attack, he said, stressing that this unity is the biggest basis of the decisive battle against terrorism.

Irrespective of the state one lives in and the language one speaks, everyone has deep sympathy for the families of victims, he said.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, killing 26 people.

In the monthly broadcast, the prime minister also paid tributes to scientist and former ISRO head K Kasturirangan who passed away on Friday, saying his selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered.

