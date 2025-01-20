CHIGEE To Debut At 2025 Aimexpo With Full Product Line, Expanding North American Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're looking forward to meeting with riders and professionals at AIMExpo," said the CHIGEE team. "This event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our advanced riding systems and develop our distribution in North America."

The CHIGEE team will be available throughout the show for product demonstrations and technical consultations. As part of our North American expansion, we welcome distributors and dealers to explore partnership opportunities. Interested parties can apply via this form .

Show attendees can experience hands-on demonstrations of CHIGEE's full product range , including a preview of the new AIO-6 system . The new AIO-6 introduces a larger 6-inch screen with all-new UI design, bringing riders a more intuitive and clearer navigation experience. To stay updated on product launches and show specials, follow CHIGEE on Facebook or visit the official website .

Event Details:



Date: February 5-7, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center - South Hall Booth: #8088

Launching in 2024 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, the CHIGEE AIO-5 series embodies a clear mission: bringing smart technology to all riders. This versatile system fits most motorcycles and provides essential features like real-time navigation and sunset times to better plan your trip. Equipped with comprehensive dash cam features, the top-tier AIO-5 Lite safeguards your rides by recording and storing vital video evidence.

Riders are finding their journeys truly improved with CHIGEE's innovative smart system. "As a daily commuter and weekend touring enthusiast, CHIGEE's system has been a game-changer for me. The GPS navigation is crystal clear even in bright sunlight, and I no longer need to stop every time I get a message - CarPlay handles that seamlessly. The dash cam gives me extra peace of mind, especially during group rides. It's like upgrading from a flip phone to a smartphone - you don't realize how much you needed it until you have it." - Touring enthusiast, California, USA.

To schedule a meeting at AIMExpo 2025 or learn more about CHIGEE products, please visit chigee or contact [email protected] . For media inquiries, including high-resolution product images, company details, and technical specifications, please visit our press room .

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE, founded in 2020, pioneers motorcycle smart technology. The name CHIGEE derives from 'riding technology' in Chinese, reflecting the company's mission to create innovative devices that transform riding experiences. With extensive R&D and global testing, CHIGEE delivers exceptional products for riders worldwide.

Facebook: Chigee Global

Instagram: @chigeeglobal

Youtube: Chigee Official

Contact Information

CHIGEE PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Website:

