Haryana CM Announces Construction Of Hockey Astro Turf In Ambala District

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini, while speaking at the 'Haryana Kabaddi Khel Mahakumbh' in Badagarh village in Ambala district, on Monday announced the of a hockey astro turf at the village sports stadium.

The project, with an outlay of Rs 14 crore, will include the installation of floodlights at the stadium. In addition, Rs 5 crore will be spent for the renovation of sports stadiums in Laha and Bichpadi villages.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented awards to winning teams in both the men's and women's categories.

Congratulating the players, the Chief Minister said kabaddi is not just a game of physical strength, but also one of strategy.

He highlighted how India, with the strength and skill of its athletes, is emerging as a dominant force in the Olympics and other international sports competitions, with Haryana's players making significant contributions.

He also mentioned that 11 athletes from the state were recently honoured by President Draupadi Murmu, including one player who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and 10 who were awarded the Arjuna Award.

One coach was honoured with the Dronacharya Award.

The Chief Minister said Haryana has long been a stronghold for traditional sports such as kabaddi, wrestling, and boxing, with its athletes bringing fame to both the state and the nation through their success in national and international competitions.

He said the state's reputation in sports has made it a favoured location for Bollywood, with films like 'Dangal' and 'Sultan' celebrating the achievements of the state's male and female athletes.

Saini said Haryana has consistently excelled in the field of sports. Out of the six medals won by India at the Paris Olympics 2024, five were secured by players from Haryana.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a total of 30 players from Haryana participated, contributing four out of India's seven medals.

The state's performance in the Asian Games has also been remarkable.

In the 2022 Asian Games, 82 players from Haryana took part, winning 28 of India's 111 medals.

Similarly, Haryana athletes dominated the Commonwealth Games as well. At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 43 players from Haryana competed and brought home 20 medals.