Azerbaijan Composers' Union Pays Tribute To Black January Victims

Laman Ismayilova
On the night of January 20, 1990, the city of Baku witnessed a
tragic and brutal crackdown as Soviet troops, following orders from
the USSR leadership, moved to suppress the burgeoning national
liberation movement in Azerbaijan and uphold the Communist
regime.
This invasion, marked by its violence, resulted in the loss of
137 lives, left 611 individuals injured, led to the unlawful arrest
of 841 others, and left five people missing.
January 20, 1990, represents a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's
journey toward independence. It has been thirty-five years since
the events of January 20, 1990, which are remembered as the tragedy
of 'Black January.'
An event dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Black January has
been organized at the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.
Those present at the event honored the memory of the victims of
the January 20 events with a moment of silence.
In her opening remarks, the chairman of the Azerbaijan
Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade noted that
January 20 has become a black mark in the lives of every citizen of
Azerbaijan, of all those who witnessed those terrible events or
learned about them from the stories of eyewitnesses.
He said that although this year marks 35 years since the "Black
January" events, the pain of that tragic night has not faded. The
death of hundreds of innocent people, who fell victim to imperial
politics and the Soviet military machine, will never be erased from
our memory. At the same time, this day is a day of glory and
heroism for the Azerbaijani people who are fighting for
independence.
"Every artist, every creator considers it their duty to pay
tribute to these events. Over the years, our composers have written
numerous compositions in various genres that capture the grief and
heroism of those days. These works are traditionally included in
the programs of events at the Azerbaijan Composers' Union dedicated
to the January tragedy. Today, however, we have decided to expand
the range of genres and give a platform to another form of
art-documentary film," said Frangiz Alizade.
During the memorial evening held at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert
Hall, the documentary film "20 January" by the renowned director
and screenwriter, Honored Art Worker Jahangir Zeynalov, was
screened.
The talented Azerbaijani documentarian, who has made significant
contributions to the development of national cinema, raises
pressing contemporary issues in his films (he has over 40 film
works). His productions have repeatedly been awarded at
international film festivals.
The film "20 January," shot in 1990 right after the bloody
events, had a profound emotional impact on the viewers, which
included members of the music community, composers, musicologists,
filmmakers, and students.
After the screening, J. Zeynalov shared his interesting and
meaningful memories about the production of this film and its
subsequent journey.
In conclusion, the memorable evening featured speeches from
member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Aydin Mirzazade and the
People's Writer Elmira Akhundova, who emphasized that January 20 is
a tragic lesson of history, a day of heroism for the Azerbaijani
people in their struggle for an independent Azerbaijan.
