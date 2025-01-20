Etihad Rail Introduces CO2 Emission Avoidance And Reduction Certificates

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Etihad Rail has launched the region's first“CO2 Emission Avoidance and Reduction Certificates,” enabling businesses to quantify and validate the carbon savings achieved by choosing rail over alternative modes. This initiative aligns with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy and supports the nation's climate change agenda.

The certificates, powered by EcoTransIT, a globally recognized tool for assessing the environmental impact of transport, calculate CO2 Equivalents (CO2e) by factoring in direct emissions from diesel and indirect emissions from biofuels. The process includes Well-to-Wheel (WTW) analysis, covering the full lifecycle of fuel use-from extraction to combustion-ensuring an accurate measurement of the environmental impact of each tonne-kilometre transported. It also accounts for cargo weight and distance using shipment-specific data and geocoordinates. For comparison, rail freight emissions are calculated in comparison to truck emissions, providing a clear basis to highlight rail's environmental advantages.

By launching these certificates, Etihad Rail empowers its customers with credible and tangible data reflecting the positive environmental impact of their shift from road to rail. This initiative not only supports businesses' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives and commitments but also presents an opportunity to showcase their leadership in environmental stewardship.

via Greenlogue ____________________________________ This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT