UAE Emerges As Premier Investment Hub In Arab World

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has solidified its position as the leading destination for foreign direct (FDI) within the Arab region, according to the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). In 2022, the UAE accounted for approximately 57% of all FDI projects in Arab countries, translating to 923 out of 1,617 total projects.

This significant influx of investment is attributed to the UAE's strategic initiatives aimed at fostering a conducive business environment. The of highlights the nation's consistent efforts to attract substantial investments, enhancing its cumulative FDI inflows and establishing itself as a preferred global investment hub. Notably, the UAE was ranked as the world's 16th largest recipient of FDI in 2022 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Dubai, a key emirate within the UAE, has played a pivotal role in this achievement. In the first half of 2024, Dubai maintained its position as the world's top city for attracting greenfield FDI projects, securing 508 projects and representing a 6.2% global share. This marks the sixth consecutive half-year period since the second half of 2021 that Dubai has held this top position.

