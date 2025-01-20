One Russian, One Belarusian Nationals Recognized As Refugees In Ukraine In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the State Migration Service recognized one Russian and one Belarusian citizen as refugees in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the State Migration Service of Ukraine (SMSU) to Ukrinform.

"In 2024, one citizen of the Russian Federation and one citizen of the Republic of Belarus were recognized as refugees; 27 citizens of the Russian Federation and 6 citizens of Belarus were recognized as persons in need of additional protection," the press service informed.

According to the migration service, during 2024, 400 decisions on forced deportation were made regarding foreigners and stateless persons who were illegally staying in Ukraine.

"In particular, 101 decisions were made regarding citizens of the Russian Federation for forced deportation, and 20 decisions were made for citizens of Belarus," the department noted.

In addition, during 2024, territorial bodies and subdivisions of the SMSU issued and processed 2,594,840 Ukrainian passports for traveling abroad (of which 178,430 were issued by diplomatic missions of Ukraine) and 1,331,685 Ukrainian national ID cards.

It was also reported that in 2024, as many as 4,159 people who are serving sentences in correctional facilities or against whom preventive measures such as detention have been applied, were documented with Ukrainian passports.

"Statistical data regarding the documentation of Ukrainian passports for specific categories of citizens, including those serving sentences in correctional facilities or those who have been selected for detention as a preventive measure, are collected and accounted for by the SMSU without age detailing," the press service explained.

As previously reported, a total of 7,943 people acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2024.