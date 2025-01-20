Official spokesperson for Israeli occupation army states he believes 94 "hostages" still being held by Hamas

(MENAFN) Daniel Hagari, the official spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated during a press briefing that they believe 94 "hostages," including women, children, and the elderly, are still being held by Hamas in Gaza. This comes after the release of three Israeli prisoners on Sunday.



Hagari emphasized that the mission would not be considered complete until all hostages are returned home, though he did not specify how many of the remaining captives are alive. Earlier, the Israeli authorities had estimated that Hamas was holding 98 individuals, both dead and alive.



The prisoner exchange process between the Israeli occupation and Hamas began on Sunday evening, as part of the ceasefire agreement that was signed by both parties in Doha, Qatar.

