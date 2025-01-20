Green Building Materials Market Projected Expansion To $1020.53 Billion Value By 2032, With A 11.89% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Building Materials Market

The green building materials is fueled by rising demand for sustainable and stronger regulatory support for eco-friendly building standards.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Green Building Materials Market size was valued at USD 371.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1020.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.89% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Growing Demand for Sustainable Construction Practices Drives Expansion of the Green Building Materials Market with Eco-Friendly Alternatives and Governmental SupportThe Green Building Materials market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices and the rising awareness of the environmental impact of traditional materials. Derived from renewable resources such as bamboo, wood, hempcrete, mycelium, and recycled plastic, these eco-friendly alternatives help reduce carbon footprints and mitigate global warming effects. Green materials, including insulation boards, timbercrete, green roofs, and wooden houses, are gaining popularity as they offer a more sustainable option compared to conventional building products, which contribute significantly to carbon emissions and environmental degradation. Governmental and corporate initiatives, such as the U.S. Department of Energy's carbon capture projects and China's expansive carbon trading market, are driving this shift by emphasizing carbon reduction goals. Additionally, many Fortune 500 companies are adopting ambitious carbon reduction targets, further boosting demand for green building materials. As the market evolves, these materials offer long-term cost-efficiency and environmental benefits, making them a preferred choice for environmentally conscious construction projects.Get a Sample Report of Green Building Market @Prominent Players:. BASF (Green building insulation, energy-efficient building materials). DuPont (Building insulation, energy-efficient roofing materials). Holcim (Sustainable cement, eco-friendly construction solutions). Kingspan Group (High-performance insulation systems, green roofing materials). Green Building Solutions (Sustainable construction products, eco-friendly insulation). Lhoist (Lime-based building materials, sustainable mortars). Lafarge (Low-carbon cement, eco-friendly construction solutions). Kingspan Group plc (Insulation systems, sustainable facades). RedBuilt LLC (Sustainable wood and engineered products for construction). Binderholz GmbH (Sustainable timber products, wood-based construction materials). Alumasc Group Plc (Eco-friendly roofing systems, sustainable rainwater management). Bauder Limited (Green roofs, sustainable roofing solutions). PPG Industries (Eco-friendly coatings, low-VOC paints). CertainTeed Corporation (Sustainable insulation, roofing, and siding products). Interface, Inc. (Sustainable carpet tiles, flooring solutions). Saint-Gobain (Eco-friendly building materials, sustainable insulation solutions). Armstrong World Industries (Sustainable ceiling and wall systems). Tata Steel (Green steel, sustainable construction materials). USG Corporation (Sustainable gypsum products, drywall systems). CSR Limited (Eco-friendly insulation, sustainable walling and flooring systems)Roofing Segment Dominates Green Building Materials Market with Over 32% Share Driven by Sustainable SolutionsThe Roofing segment dominated and accounted for over 32% market share in 2023, driven by the growing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient roofing solutions. Eco-friendly roofs, including cool roofs that reflect sunlight and solar panel-integrated systems, reduce energy consumption and promote sustainability. These materials also enhance building longevity with weather resistance and improved insulation, making them increasingly popular in new constructions and retrofitting projects.The Residential Buildings Segment Dominates the Green Building Materials Market with Over 62% Share Due to Eco-Friendly DemandThe Residential Buildings segment dominated with over 62% market share in 2023, fueled by rising consumer demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly homes. Increasing awareness of environmental issues has led homeowners and developers, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, to prioritize green materials, reducing carbon footprints and improving comfort, air quality, and energy efficiency.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Product Type. Interior Product. Exterior Products. Solar Products. Building Systems. OtherBy Application. Roofing. Framing. Insulation. Exterior Sliding. Interior FinishingBy End User. Residential Buildings. Non-Residential BuildingsBuy Full Research Report on Green Building Market 2024-2032 @North America Dominated Green Building Materials Market with Over 38% Share Due to Regulations and IncentivesNorth America dominated and accounted for over 38% of the Green Building Materials market, supported by strict environmental regulations and various government incentives promoting sustainability in construction. The U.S. and Canada are leading in the adoption of energy-efficient materials such as insulated concrete forms, green roofs, and sustainable insulation, driven by the need to reduce carbon footprints and energy usage. Growing demand for eco-friendly buildings across commercial, residential, and institutional sectors further fuels market growth. Government initiatives, including tax credits, rebates, and grants, encourage the use of green materials, solidifying the region's leadership in the green building movement.Asia-Pacific Sees Rapid Growth in Green Building Materials Market Amid Urbanization and Government PoliciesAsia-Pacific is experiencing rapid market growth, fueled by urbanization and government policies promoting sustainable infrastructure. Countries like China, India, and Japan are adopting green building materials, driven by environmental awareness and the demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly construction solutions.Recent Developments. April 2024: Armstrong World Industries launched Ultima LEC ceiling panels, made from 54% recycled content, reducing embodied carbon by 43% and supporting sustainable building practices.. November 2024: DuPont introduced Tyvek with Renewable Attribution, a sustainable healthcare packaging solution that reduces carbon footprint by using certified bio-circular materials.. April 2023: Holcim launched ECOCycle, a platform to recycle 100% of construction waste into new building materials, starting with low-carbon cement formulations.The Green Building Materials Market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly construction solutions. Driven by environmental awareness and regulatory incentives, the market sees widespread adoption of materials like recycled plastics, energy-efficient insulation, and sustainable roofing. Governments are promoting green building through tax credits and regulations, boosting market expansion. The focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency is encouraging the shift towards greener, cost-effective building solutions, offering long-term benefits such as energy savings, lower maintenance costs, and higher property value.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

