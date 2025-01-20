Ahead Of Taking Oath, Trump Again Vows To End War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald has once again committed ahead of his inauguration to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III.

He said this on Sunday at his pre-inauguration rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, Ukrinform reports.

“I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War III from happening - and you have no idea how close we are,” Trump told his supporters.

At the same time, he stopped short of specifying how exactly he plans to achieve an end to hostilities in Ukraine. During his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office.

During his speech on Monday, the American president-elect spoke about a range of other issues, including tough immigration restrictions, strengthening U.S. missile defenses, and creating an "Iron Dome" over the entire country.

As Ukrinform reported, Monday, January 20, will be Donald Trump's first day in office as the 47th President of the United States, after he is sworn in. According to the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the term of office of each incumbent president ends at noon on January 20 of the year following the election. Immediately after that, the new president takes the oath of office and assumes official powers as head of state.

CNN, citing sources, wrote Trump had directed his aides to set up a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin within days after the inauguration.