Deliveroo Joins Ya Hala Shopping Festival 2025 as Main Sponsor

shopping festival, Ya Hala. Organized under the guidance of the Supreme Committee for

National Celebrations, this 70-day event is designed to engage local and Gulf visitors with

exclusive promotions, exciting raffles, and unforgettable experiences.

Throughout the festival, Deliveroo will actively engage with participating partners by

promoting exclusive offers and facilitating Ya Hala’s coupon distribution program through

its platform. For every 10 Kuwaiti Dinars spent with participating businesses, customers will

receive a coupon to enter one of ten weekly raffles, enhancing their shopping experience

with the potential for incredible rewards.

“Deliveroo’s participation in Ya Hala Festival is a testament to our dedication to connecting

people with the best food, retail, and entertainment experiences,” said Seham AlHusaini,

General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “We’re excited to be part of this national

celebration and to work closely with our partners to create memorable moments for festival-

goers, and are proud to contribute to Kuwait’s economic and cultural growth while delivering

joy and convenience to our customers.”

Deliveroo’s involvement in Ya Hala goes beyond a sponsorship, and is a celebration of its

long-standing partnership with the Kuwaiti community. Deliveroo invites all festival-goers to

explore the culinary delights, exclusive offers, and entertainment that Ya Hala Festival

brings.

Ya Hala Shopping Festival is a national initiative encompassing economic, commercial,

cultural and entertainment activities. The festival aims to promote Kuwait as a destination

for Entertainment, Tourism and Commerce while stimulating the local economy. It

encourages domestic tourism and seeks to attract Gulf visitors and residents to participate

in the festival.



