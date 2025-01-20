Retail Sales Due In Canada Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Home builder confidence (Nov.)

Featured

Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) (Q3) EPS of 81 cents, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) (Q4) EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) (Q4) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Starts (Oct.) Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said the seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 223,808 units from a revised 213,012 units in August. International Transactions in Securities (Sept.) Canadian investors increased their exposure to foreign securities by $12.3 billion in August, mainly in U.S. shares. Meanwhile, foreign investors acquired $10.0 billion of Canadian securities.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Housing Starts (Oct.)

Building Permits (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) (Q3) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter. Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) (Q3) EPS of $2.80, compared to $3.06 in the prior-year quarter. Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) (Q2) EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.25 in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Oct.) CPI rose 1.6% on a year-over-year basis in September, down from a 2.0% increase in August. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged at 0.0% in September.

Featured Earnings

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter. Falco Resources Ltd. (V) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter. George Weston Limited (T) (Q3) EPS of $3.56 compared to $2.93 in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S.

Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) (Q3) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) (Q3) EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) (Q1) EPS of 83 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

Metro Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 99 cents, compared to $1.35 in the prior-year quarter. Logan Energy Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of two cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter. POET Technologies Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 53 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly Jobless Claims (ending Nov. 16)

Existing home sales (Oct.)



Featured Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) (Q1) EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) (Q4) EPS of $3.90, compared to $8.26 in the prior-year quarter. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (Q3) EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead New Housing Price Index (Oct.) The national index remained unchanged for the second consecutive month in September. Industrial Product Price Index (Oct.) The index fell 0.6% month over month in September and decreased 0.9% year over year. Raw Materials Price Index (Oct.) The index declined 3.1% month over month in September and fell 8.8% year over year.

Featured Earnings

Green Impact Partners Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter. Vext Sciences (C) (Q3) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead



S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Nov.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Nov.)

Consumer Sentiment – Final (Nov.)



Featured Earnings

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (Q3) EPS of 67 cents, compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter. Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) (Q2) EPS of eight cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (Sept.) Retail sales increased 0.4% to $66.6 billion in August. Sales were up in four of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Featured Earnings Aurania Resources Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.