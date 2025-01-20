Kuwait Sends 8Th Plane Loaded With Aid To Needy Syrians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait sent on Monday its 8th plane to Syria loaded with 10 tons of food and other materials necessary to address the harsh winter, part of "Kuwait is By Your Side" Campaign.

Al-Salam Association for humanitarian and charitable works is sending the humanitarian shipment in cooperation and coordination with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Defense.

The shipment is in line with instructions of the leadership to help the needy, Association Manger Hamad Al-Oun told KUNA before the military plane's departurre.

The Association, he added, sought to provide further assistance because of the lack of necessary infrastructure coupled with the Syrian people's need for food and shelters amidst the winter season.

Al-Oun said another plane was scheduled to leave for Syria next Thursday as part of the Association's plan to send 10,000 tons of aid during winter to Syria. (end)

