Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Market, Clinical Trials, FDA Approval, Medication And Companies, Delveinsight

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market

TNBC Companies are G1 Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, OncoPep, HiberCell, Roche, Infinity Pharma, CytoDyn, Valo Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MORE

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Triple Negative Breast Cancer Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report:

. The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In February 2024, G1 Therapeutics is proceeding with its Phase III trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) following an interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee. The final assessment of Overall Survival (OS) is anticipated in the third quarter of 2024 and will encompass the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. The data monitoring committee did not raise safety concerns nor suggested modifications to the study. G1 Therapeutics maintains blinding of all data as the trial did not meet the criteria for early termination during the interim analysis.

. In 2023, the United States reported the largest share of new cases of Breast Cancer, approximately 45%. Consequently, the highest number of cases of TNBC in 2023, approximately 44,000 cases, were also recorded in the US.

. In 2023, the ≤45 years age group had the highest number of TNBC cases in the United States, totaling around 13,000 cases. In contrast, the 55–64 years age group had the fewest cases.

. Stage II had the highest number of TNBC cases in the United States in 2023, totaling approximately 21,000 cases.

. In 2023, there were approximately 6,700 cases of ER-negative, 12,600 cases of PR-negative, and 25,000 cases of HER2-negative TNBC subtypes in the United States. These numbers are anticipated to rise by 2034.

. Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies: G1 Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, OncoPep, HiberCell, Hoffmann-La Roche, Infinity Pharma, CytoDyn, Valo Therapeutics, Medicenna, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, G1 Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, BioLite Inc, Sanofi/X4 Pharmaceuticals, Phoenix Molecular Designs, and others

. Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies: COSELA (trilacicilib), Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), PVX-410, Imprime PGG, Tecentriq, IPI-549 (Eganelisib), Leronlimab (PRO 140), PeptiCRAd-1, MDNA11, Camrelizumab, Trilaciclib, IPI-549, Odetiglucan, BLEX 404, Mavorixafor, PMD-026, and others

. The Triple Negative Breast Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Through various secondary domains it can be concluded that TNBC affects females

. The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a specific subtype of breast cancer that lacks three hormone receptors typically found in other types of breast cancer: estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). This means that TNBC does not respond to hormonal therapies (such as tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors) or treatments targeting HER2 receptors (such as trastuzumab).

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

. Prevalent Cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer by severity

. Gender-specific Prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

. Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Triple Negative Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

COSELA (trilacicilib): G1 Therapeutics

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca

PVX-410: OncoPep

Imprime PGG: HiberCell

Tecentriq: Hoffmann-La Roche

IPI-549 (Eganelisib): Infinity Pharma

Leronlimab (PRO 140): CytoDyn

PeptiCRAd-1: Valo Therapeutics

MDNA11: Medicenna

Camrelizumab: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Odetiglucan: HiberCell

BLEX 404: BioLite Inc

Mavorixafor: Sanofi/X4 Pharmaceuticals

PMD-026: Phoenix Molecular Designs

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Strengths

Recent approvals of PD-1/PD-L1 and PARP inhibitors in frontline treatment have significantly improved patient prognosis.

Entry of the new ADC TRODELVY in the market has also presented itself as an effective treatment option for people progressing from prior lines of therapy.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Opportunities

Identification of additional potentially targetable biomarkers and their effective targeting by novel molecules could significantly improve patient outcomes in patients with low expression of known targetable biomarkers like PD-L1 and germline BRCA1/2 mutations.

TNBC is a group of diseases, which, with further research and upon improved understanding, is set to be subclassified, which would, in turn, improve treatment allocation and patient prognosis

Scope of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies: G1 Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, OncoPep, HiberCell, Hoffmann-La Roche, Infinity Pharma, CytoDyn, Valo Therapeutics, Medicenna, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, G1 Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, BioLite Inc, Sanofi/X4 Pharmaceuticals, Phoenix Molecular Designs, and others

. Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies: COSELA (trilacicilib), Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), PVX-410, Imprime PGG, Tecentriq, IPI-549 (Eganelisib), Leronlimab (PRO 140), PeptiCRAd-1, MDNA11, Camrelizumab, Trilaciclib, IPI-549, Odetiglucan, BLEX 404, Mavorixafor, PMD-026, and others

. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Triple Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and Triple Negative Breast Cancer emerging therapies

. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Triple Negative Breast Cancer market drivers and Triple Negative Breast Cancer market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

