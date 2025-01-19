عربي


Encounter Underway In North Kashmir's Sopore

1/19/2025 3:13:28 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of North Kashmir on Sunday, officials here said.

The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore Police district, they said.

According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far.

Kashmir Observer

