Al-Arabi Win Against Al-Qadsia In 12Th Zain Football Premier League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Arabi won against Al-Qadsia on Sunday during the 12th Zain Premier League, with a score of (4-2).

Al-Qadsia, seemingly about to win, scored two goals in the first round, until Al-Arabi's players managed to score four in the second round, winning the opening matches of the tournament.

Al-Arabi took the lead with its 33 points after the win, and Al-Qadsia stayed at fourth place with 20 points.

Khaitan will go up against Kuwait SC, and Al-Tadhamon vs Al-Salmiya, Monday.

The ends on Tuesday with Al-Fahaheel vs Al-Yarmouk, and Al-Nasr vs Kazma. (end)

