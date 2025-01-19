Trump Calls For US To Partly Own Tiktok, Says Will Delay Ban
Washington: Donald trump said he will issue an executive order delaying a ban on TikTok when he becomes president on Monday, and proposed the United States take 50 percent ownership in the app's American subsidiary.
"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," the Republican posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that his executive order would extend the time before a law banning the video-sharing app ultimately takes effect "so that we can make a deal."
He said his "initial thought" was for "a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose."
