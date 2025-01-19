Hamas falsifies Netanyahu’s allegations on breeching hostage agreement

(MENAFN) Hamas has denied claims from Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s office that it is creating a “crisis” in finalizing a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu’s office accused the Palestinian group of reneging on the agreement, causing delays in the approval process. The deal, which involves a 42-day truce and a prisoner exchange, was brokered in Qatar with US President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement.



Izzat al-Risheq, a senior Hamas member, stated on Telegram that the group remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and the mediators’ efforts. Despite this, Israel's cabinet has refused to approve the deal until Hamas confirms it has accepted all aspects.



Following the announcement of the agreement, Israel intensified its airstrikes across Gaza, resulting in significant casualties and property damage. At least 32 people were killed in Israeli bombardments on Wednesday, with the attacks continuing into Thursday. In response, Hamas reportedly fired a rocket into Israel, although there were no casualties.



The military operation by Israel, which began 15 months ago, was launched after a raid by Hamas in October 2023 that resulted in significant Israeli losses, including 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages taken. Nearly 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 104,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to health ministry figures.

