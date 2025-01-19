Qatar, Cameroon Sign Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the Republic of Cameroon have signed an air services agreement, allowing for the designated of the two countries to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights.

The agreement was signed by of H.E. Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani and Cameroon's Minister of Transport Ngalle Bibehe Jean Ernest Massena.

The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

Meeting after the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, air transportation, and ways to boost them.