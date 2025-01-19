Al Abdulghani Motors Celebrates Successful Partnership as Platinum Sponsor and Exclusive Mobility Partner for Doha Marathon 2025 by Ooredoo

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar, 18 January 2025: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor for Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, celebrated its role as the Exclusive Mobility Partner and Platinum Sponsor for the 13th edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, held on January 17, 2025. This year’s event achieved a historic milestone, attracting over 15,000 participants and becoming the largest edition in its history.

Al Abdulghani Motors' contribution was not limited to providing innovative mobility solutions to ensure the success of the event; the company also organized an activity in which over 250 of its employees participated in the marathon. The event included sports activities and the awarding of significant cash prizes to the company’s participants. This participation reflects the company’s commitment to promoting sports and fostering a healthy and active lifestyle among its employees and the Qatari community at large.

As part of its sponsorship, Al Abdulghani Motors facilitated the seamless execution of the marathon by providing a fleet of buses and multi-purpose vechicles. The company also showcased a wide range of the latest Toyota vehicles, including SUVs and hybrid models, along with an exclusive appearance of the GR Yaris racing cars, which are part of the GR Yaris Qatar event organized by Al Abdulghani Motors later this month.

Commenting on the successful collaboration, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: “We are proud to have supported this extraordinary event, both as the Exclusive Mobility Partner and through the active participation of our employees. This year’s marathon reinforced our dedication to encouraging healthier lifestyles and supporting Qatar’s vision of promoting human development through sports and sustainability.”

Al Abdulghani Motors also provided two Toyota Crown vehicles as prizes for the marathon participants, adding excitement and enjoyment for both participants and spectators alike.

The sponsorship reflects Al Abdulghani Motors' continued commitment to promoting sports, sustainability, and community engagement. Through initiatives like the Doha Marathon, the company is proud to play an active role in creating a healthier, greener future for Qatar.





