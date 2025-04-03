403
Danish defense minister says Trump has ‘gone too far’
(MENAFN) Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about annexing Greenland, calling them inappropriate and harmful to the relationship between close allies. Trump's comments, which included claims that the US “needs” Greenland for national security reasons, were seen as escalating tensions and a “hidden threat” against Denmark and Greenland.
Poulsen expressed concerns that Trump's rhetoric was disrespectful and interfered with Greenland’s internal affairs, particularly its right to determine its own future. He emphasized that such statements from the US president were not fitting for a close ally.
This criticism follows Trump's repeated insistence on the strategic importance of Greenland, especially as a military asset. Recently, a high-profile US delegation visited the island, drawing condemnation from both Danish and Greenlandic officials. Greenland’s acting government head, Mute Egede, labeled the visit a “provocation” and declined to meet the delegation, while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also expressed strong opposition to what she called "unacceptable pressure" from the US. A recent poll revealed that a large majority of Greenlanders, 85%, opposed any attempts at US incorporation, underscoring the growing tensions surrounding the issue.
