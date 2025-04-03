Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Costa Rica Is The Happiest Country In Latin America And 6Th In The World This 2025

Costa Rica Is The Happiest Country In Latin America And 6Th In The World This 2025


2025-04-03 04:23:53
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Costa Rica is the happiest country in Latin America and 6th in the world, according to the 2025 Global Happiness Report published on March 20. The report analyzes more than 140 countries and rates them on a scale of 1 to 10, based on residents' perceptions of their lives in general and the presence of positive and negative emotions.

It also takes into account other indicators such as social support, life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. With a score of 7.27, our country entered the top 10 worldwide , being the only representative from Latin America, along with Mexico.

The highest indicators in our case are: freedom, ranking 13th in the world, and social support, ranking 36th. In contrast, in perceptions of corruption, we rank 70th worldwide, and in generosity, 115th.

Finland on top

Overall, Costa Rica rose 6 places compared to the previous year, when it ranked 12th in the world. Finland consolidates its position as the happiest country in the world for the eighth consecutive year, and Denmark and Iceland round out the podium.

Venezuela in the bottom

Congo, Iran, and Côte d'Ivoire, all with 5 points, are the least happy countries according to the ranking. In Latin America, Venezuela is the least happy with 5.6 points; followed by the Dominican Republic and Bolivia with 5.8.-

>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR

MENAFN03042025000216011060ID1109384975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search