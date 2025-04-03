Costa Rica Is The Happiest Country In Latin America And 6Th In The World This 2025
It also takes into account other indicators such as social support, life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption. With a score of 7.27, our country entered the top 10 worldwide , being the only representative from Latin America, along with Mexico.
The highest indicators in our case are: freedom, ranking 13th in the world, and social support, ranking 36th. In contrast, in perceptions of corruption, we rank 70th worldwide, and in generosity, 115th.Finland on top
Overall, Costa Rica rose 6 places compared to the previous year, when it ranked 12th in the world. Finland consolidates its position as the happiest country in the world for the eighth consecutive year, and Denmark and Iceland round out the podium.Venezuela in the bottom Congo, Iran, and Côte d'Ivoire, all with 5 points, are the least happy countries according to the ranking. In Latin America, Venezuela is the least happy with 5.6 points; followed by the Dominican Republic and Bolivia with 5.8.->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment