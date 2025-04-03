403
US Researchers Sue NIH Over ‘Politically Motivated’ Budget Cuts
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, researchers in the United States issued a lawsuit against the National Institutes of Health (NIH), accusing the organization of making budget cuts to research institutions during the Trump administration that were "politically motivated," as reported by the American Public Health Association (APHA).
The NIH started reducing federal grants for research projects in February, according to APHA, which is one of the institutions involved in the legal action.
The lawsuit asserts that hundreds of projects were canceled without offering any valid scientific rationale.
The researchers claim that these cuts violate NIH’s science-based review process, directives from the US Congress to address health disparities, and specific federal regulations. The lawsuit emphasizes the need for these grants to be reinstated.
Additionally, the statement highlighted that several projects were discontinued due to the funding reductions, which are viewed as a "waste of taxpayers' money."
