403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Security Forces Detain ‘Outlaw Elements’ in Aleppo Refugee Camp
(MENAFN) The Syrian security forces have reported the detention of some "outlaw elements" implicated in riot-related cases at the Al-Nayrab refugee camp for Palestinians in the Aleppo district, located in northern Syria.
In an official declaration released on Wednesday evening, Mohammed Abdul-Ghani, the head of the General Security Service in Aleppo, confirmed that "security forces have successfully arrested a number of armed outlaws responsible for riot incidents at Al-Nayrab camp."
Abdul-Ghani further emphasized that the security forces are continuing their operations to capture those who are still at large and "restore security and stability to the area."
The Syrian security official did not provide any information regarding casualties or material damages as a result of the disturbances.
Since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's government, military authorities have established reconciliation centers where former regime supporters could surrender their weapons.
However, some factions and remnants of the regime have resisted, resulting in confrontations across various provinces.
After almost 25 years in power, Assad escaped to Russia on December 8, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule, which had been in control since 1963.
Ahmed al-Sharaa, who headed the opposition forces to overthrow Assad, was appointed president for a transitional term on January 29.
In an official declaration released on Wednesday evening, Mohammed Abdul-Ghani, the head of the General Security Service in Aleppo, confirmed that "security forces have successfully arrested a number of armed outlaws responsible for riot incidents at Al-Nayrab camp."
Abdul-Ghani further emphasized that the security forces are continuing their operations to capture those who are still at large and "restore security and stability to the area."
The Syrian security official did not provide any information regarding casualties or material damages as a result of the disturbances.
Since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's government, military authorities have established reconciliation centers where former regime supporters could surrender their weapons.
However, some factions and remnants of the regime have resisted, resulting in confrontations across various provinces.
After almost 25 years in power, Assad escaped to Russia on December 8, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule, which had been in control since 1963.
Ahmed al-Sharaa, who headed the opposition forces to overthrow Assad, was appointed president for a transitional term on January 29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment