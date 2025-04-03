403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pilot Dies in IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in India
(MENAFN) A pilot tragically lost his life after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in the western state of Gujarat, officials reported on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Jamnagar while the aircraft was on a night mission.
The two pilots encountered a "technical malfunction" and "initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," according to a statement issued by the IAF.
"Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the statement further noted.
“The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” the IAF expressed in its message.
The Air Force has announced that a court of inquiry will be conducted to investigate the reason of the crash.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Jamnagar while the aircraft was on a night mission.
The two pilots encountered a "technical malfunction" and "initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," according to a statement issued by the IAF.
"Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar," the statement further noted.
“The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” the IAF expressed in its message.
The Air Force has announced that a court of inquiry will be conducted to investigate the reason of the crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment