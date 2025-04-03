403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia
(MENAFN) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s eastern North Maluku district early Thursday morning, based on the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.
Fortunately, the quake did not result in any damage or trigger significant waves.
The earthquake occurred at 04:03 am local time (2103 GMT), with the epicenter located 121 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the Loloda sub-district in North Halmahera Regency, at a depth of 42 km (26 miles) beneath the sea floor.
Tremors were also detected in the near North Sulawesi district, including in the cities of Manado and Bitung.
At 04:31 am local time (2131 GMT), a 4.9 magnitude aftershock followed. Despite the tremors, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure, and no tsunami alert was declared.
Indonesia, which is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is home to 130 active volcanoes, which makes it as one of the most seismically active regions in the world.
Fortunately, the quake did not result in any damage or trigger significant waves.
The earthquake occurred at 04:03 am local time (2103 GMT), with the epicenter located 121 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the Loloda sub-district in North Halmahera Regency, at a depth of 42 km (26 miles) beneath the sea floor.
Tremors were also detected in the near North Sulawesi district, including in the cities of Manado and Bitung.
At 04:31 am local time (2131 GMT), a 4.9 magnitude aftershock followed. Despite the tremors, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure, and no tsunami alert was declared.
Indonesia, which is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is home to 130 active volcanoes, which makes it as one of the most seismically active regions in the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment