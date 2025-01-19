UK police arrest 77 protesters demonstrating against Israeli regime's actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) In London, 77 were detained during a rally held against the Israeli regime's actions in Gaza. The took place on Saturday evening when the protestors attempted to gather outside the BBC building, intending to lay flowers in honor of the children murdered in Gaza. However, they were met with a harsh response from the police, who cracked down on the peaceful gathering, as reported by IRNA's correspondent.



Between those arrested was Chris Nineham, the deputy leader of the "Stop the War Coalition." His arrest, alongside those of other protesters, triggered widespread outrage and condemnation from various quarters. The heavy-handed approach taken by the police sparked concerns about the erosion of citizens' rights to protest peacefully.



Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labour Party, strongly denounced the arrests, calling them an affront to the democratic rights of all citizens. His statement highlighted the importance of upholding the right to protest and speak out against injustices without fear of retribution.



The Stop the War Coalition released a statement condemning the police's actions as an overt attack on the pro-Palestine movement. The group stressed that these arrests were an attempt by the British authorities to suppress peaceful, pro-Palestinian advocacy. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters took to the streets, holding placards calling for an end to arms sales to Israel and demanding the freedom of Palestine.

