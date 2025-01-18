SIT Widens Probe Into Mysterious Deaths In Rajouri

The deaths, which claimed 16 lives over the past 45 days, have sent shockwaves through the remote village and raised many questions.

News agency KINS reported that the SIT, led by Superintendent of Police (Operations) Budhal, Wajahat Hussain, is delving deep into the case to uncover the truth behind the tragic fatalities.

According to sources, the team has visited the affected area, collecting evidence and speaking to residents to piece together the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

As per the government initial reports had suggested the presence of neurotoxins in samples collected from the deceased, but further analysis is ongoing to confirm the cause of death.

Police have registered four daily diary reports (DDRs) on December 7, 12, 23, and January 12, covering the fatalities that have devastated multiple families.

Among the victims were a man and his four children, a woman and her three children, and another man along with his four grandchildren-all lost under mysterious circumstances.

Sources indicate that the SIT is leaving no stone unturned, even probing the possibility of a criminal conspiracy.

“We are questioning individuals and reviewing evidence collected from the area. Our goal is to uncover the truth and deliver justice to the grieving families,” said a member of the SIT wishing anonymity.

While the investigation primarily focuses on scientific findings, the SIT has not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Several people have been questioned as part of the inquiry, and all leads are being thoroughly examined to ensure no detail is overlooked.

The SIT has reassured residents that all necessary steps are being taken to solve the case. Health Department teams and other experts are working closely with the investigation to determine the root cause of the fatalities.

A senior police official urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the inquiry.

“We understand the fear and grief in the community, but we request everyone to trust the process. The SIT is committed to providing answers,”

the official said.

This is a developing story. Further updates will follow as new information becomes available.

