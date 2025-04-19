403
Scottish law enforcement release findings after plant explodes
(MENAFN) Scottish authorities have concluded that a recent fire at a battery recycling plant in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, was not caused by arson, according to local reports. The incident, which occurred last Wednesday at the Fenix Battery Recycling facility on the Byrehill Industrial Estate, led to evacuations and a major emergency response.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched nearly a dozen fire engines to combat the blaze. Witnesses described hearing multiple explosions and seeing thick smoke billowing from the site. Residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid touching any debris in the area.
This is the second major fire at the facility, with a similar incident having severely damaged the site almost exactly a year earlier.
On Friday, police confirmed the fire was not started intentionally. Online, some users voiced concern about the environmental impact, with one claiming the toxic emissions were equivalent to thousands of diesel trucks operating nonstop for over a decade.
Last September, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) revoked Fenix’s waste management license due to ongoing violations. The company was ordered to relocate any unauthorized waste and was given until June to meet several compliance requirements, including debris removal, infrastructure repairs, and the development of a detailed fire prevention plan.
SEPA has since taken water samples from nearby sources and pledged to continue monitoring the environmental impact of the incident.
