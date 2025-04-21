10 Terrorists Killed In Police Operation In Pakistan's Punjab

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (NNN-APP) – At least 10 terrorists were killed, in a joint security operation in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local police said, yesterday.

The police said, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Makarwal area of Mianwali district, where an exchange of fire took place between militants and law enforcement personnel.

“More than 10 militants were killed and several others injured in the operation, jointly conducted by Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD),” the statement said.

During the encounter, a local resident sustained a leg injury from militant fire and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. No police or CTD personnel were injured during the operation, according to the statement.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Usman Anwar, congratulated the Mianwali police and CTD teams, on the successful operation, affirming that the security forces remain vigilant and fully prepared to thwart any threats to peace and stability in the region.– NNN-APP