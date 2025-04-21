403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Regime Demolished Palestinians' Residential Buildings In West Bank Yesterday
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HEBRON, West Bank, Apr 22 (NNN-WAFA) – The cruel Israeli regime's excavators demolished many Palestinians' residential buildings in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank city of Hebron, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment