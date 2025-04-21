Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Regime Demolished Palestinians' Residential Buildings In West Bank Yesterday

Israeli Regime Demolished Palestinians' Residential Buildings In West Bank Yesterday


2025-04-21 09:04:20
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HEBRON, West Bank, Apr 22 (NNN-WAFA) – The cruel Israeli regime's excavators demolished many Palestinians' residential buildings in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the West Bank city of Hebron, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN21042025000200011047ID1109455441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search