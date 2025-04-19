Russia: West Out To Destabilise Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has alleged Western countries, by maintaining sanctions and keeping Afghanistan's assets frozen, are attempting to support opponents of the caretaker government in Kabul and keep the country in a state of instability.

Western intelligence agencies were looking for ways to help anti-government forces in Afghanistan in the hope of keeping the country in disarray, SVR said in a statement obtained by TASS.

The press bureau pointed out that SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin visited Baku on April 17-18 to participate in the conference“Afghanistan Regional Interconnectivity, Security and Development.”

According to the SVR chief, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests.

“It is the Westerners who continue to block Afghan assets and maintain sanctions against Kabul, while Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to support anti-government forces in this country,” the statement said.

The Russian intelligence chief also emphasised the importance of regional cooperation on security matters, including coordination with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to counter shared threats and external influence.

The remarks come shortly after Russia's Supreme Court removed the“Taliban Movement” from the list of banned organisations.

No independent sources or Western countries have formally responded to these claims so far.

