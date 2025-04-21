Ukraine Presents Faktor-Druk's Book At Expo 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's national pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Japan's Osaka has showcased a book published by the Kharkiv-based printing house, Faktor-Druk, which had re-opened following Russia's missile attack on May 23, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The book includes 20 stories of Ukrainian businesses that, despite the war, destruction and relocation, continue operating and creating jobs in Ukraine. Among the heroes, there are enterprises from Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Nikopol, Huliaipole, as well as the Kharkiv and other regions.

“This publication, like Ukraine's pavilion at Expo 2025 as a whole, tells the world about our strength and values. Ukrainian businesses keep going despite extraordinarily challenging circumstances. 'Faktor-Druk' itself is a prime example of this resilience. We're proud to share the stories of such Ukrainian entrepreneurs with a vast audience, as Expo 2025 is expected to attract 23 million visitors this year,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

The book was created in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and is one of the first products released by Faktor-Druk on its own after some of its production facilities were destroyed.

The ministry mentioned that, prior to the war, Faktor-Druk printed about 40% of Ukrainian school textbooks and other literature. After its binding workshop was destroyed, the printing house handled operations partially. In early 2025, Faktor-Druk fully resumed operations, with the support of American philanthropist Howard Buffett.

Among the enterprises included in the book, there is Interpipe Niko Tube, which continues operation in Nikopol despite continuous Russian attacks. Such enterprises as D Light and UBC Group had to relocate from the Kharkiv region but resumed operations in other areas. Meanwhile, Delta Group relocated from Huliaipole, and Ecosoft managed to restore after the significant damage.

Despite being close to the frontline, Kramtechcenter continues operating in Kramatorsk. Kyiv Watch Factory produces the new unique models of Ukrainian KLEYNOD watches in the capital. Chernihiv-based COLLAR Company is expanding and entering international markets, while Kronospan continues to open the new production facilities amid the war.

In addition, the book features the stories of Donbas Ceramic Bodies, with most of its production facilities left in Sloviansk; Contact LLC, which relocated from the Donetsk region to central Ukraine; Sem Ecopack, which launched a new production line despite the war; Ancientsmithy and Vitrage Art Souvenirs, which increased product sales worldwide; Citius S and AEROMEX, which continue operation after having to relocate twice; and Impexmash, which re-opened after destruction. The Pokrovsk-based foundry and mechanical plant became an example of the invincibility of industry in frontline areas.

A reminder that, on April 14, 2025, Ukraine's pavilion 'Not For Sale' officially opened at the World Expo 2025 in Japan's Osaka, presenting a unique concept of a“store where nothing can be bought”.